Crop damage is being assessed in the district, says Tiruvarur MLA

February 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan on Saturday said that the damage to the standing paddy crop in the recent rain was being assessed and, based on the report, relief measures would be announced.

According to official sources, he inspected the damaged samba crop in Vadakal, Pinnavasal, Odacherry, Kizhkoothankudi and Veppathankudi areas in Tiruvarur district along with District Revenue Officer P. Chidambaram.

After the inspection, Mr. Kalaivanan told farmers that an assessment of crop loss was being carried out by officials and the report would be forwarded to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for a decision on relief/compensation to be extended to the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday reiterated his demand for sanction of relief to the affected farmers whose standing crop was inundated in the recent unexpected rain in the Cauvery delta region.

Talking to reporters at Manjakudi near Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district Dr. Anbumani pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had published a survey report on agricultural operations in the State last year.

In the report, the university had claimed that a farmer spent a total of ₹46,635 to raise paddy on an acre. Hence, the State government should provide relief of ₹50,000 per acre to them. On Friday at Ariyalur, he had demanded a relief of ₹35,000 per acre apart from the compensation likely to be extended to them for the crop loss under the crop insurance scheme.

Pointing out that the black gram raised in several thousands of acres in the delta region had also suffered in the recent rain, he demanded a reasonable compensation of ₹32,500 per acre for the crop loss suffered by farmers who had insured their crop.

At Sellur near Koradacherry, Federation of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu president P. R. Pandian exhorted the Chief Minister to visit the rain-affected paddy fields in the delta region.

Citing the relief of ₹22,000 per acre released by the previous government headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami from the disaster relief fund in 2021, he urged the present government to provide relief of ₹35,000 per acre from the disaster relief fund immediately and ensure that the affected farmers who had insured their crop availed the insurance compensation without fail.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district, the Communist Party of India, Budalur Union, exhorted the State government to compensate the loss suffered by the farmers in Sengipatti, Budalur, Agarapettai, and Thirukattupalli areas due the recent rain.