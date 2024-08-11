Crop damage by wild animals on 46 hectares reported in Tiruchi forest range in two-and-a-half years

ADVERTISEMENT

Various types of crops raised on about 46 hectares in villages falling under the Tiruchi forest range limits were found to be damaged by wild animals in the last two-and-a-half years.

The Forest Department has disbursed compensation to the affected farmers upon receipt of applications from them and after conducting field-level inspections to ascertain the extent of crop damage and the area affected before sanctioning the amount.

The Tiruchi Forest Division encompasses four forest ranges: Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi and Thuraiyur. The Tiruchi Forest Range encompasses eight taluks including Tiruverumbur, Srirangam, Manachanallur, Lalgudi, Musiri and Thottiyam besides part of Thuraiyur taluk.

Damage to crops were reported in Manachanallur, Thottiyam, Musiri, Lalgudi, Srirangam and Thuraiyur taluks in Tiruchi forest range limits with the affected area being 46.98 hectares in the last two-and-a-half years since 2022, a forest official said.

Crops which had suffered damage include paddy, banana, groundnut, corn, maize and sugarcane. The damage to crops were found to be caused by wild boar, spotted deer, peacock and even monkeys, the official said, adding that most of the agricultural fields where crop damages got reported were either adjoining the reserve forests or a few distance away from them.

Field-level officials of the Tiruchi Forest Range had received a total number of 108 applications from the affected farmers complaining of crop damage from January 2022 till the first week of July 2024 seeking compensation. Inspections were carried out by the officials to ascertain first-hand the extent of damage to crops and the affected areas prior to recommending for disbursement of compensation.

Sanction was accorded to 79 applications and the compensation disbursed to equal number of beneficiaries was ₹ 28.80 lakh, the official added. The compensation amount was being credited into the bank account of the individual beneficiaries, the official further said. Funds were awaited from the government for disbursement to the remaining farmers.

Animals such as wild boar and spotted deer stray out of the reserve forests in search of food and water. Water troughs had been established inside the reserve forests to cater to the drinking water requirements of the animals. The official said over 1,900 monkeys from various places in Tiruchi forest range limits had been trapped in the last two-and-a-half years following complaints from the public that the simians had entered residential localities. The trapped monkeys were subsequently released in the reserve forests.

