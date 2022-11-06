Crop damage assessed by Director of Agriculture in Mayiladuthurai

Director of Agriculture A. Annadurai inspects an inundated agricultural field in Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

At the bidding of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare A. Annadurai inspected damages caused by the current spell of northeast monsoon in Kollidam, Sirkazhi and Sembanarkovil blocks on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha and other senior officials, Mr. Annadurai inspected the inundated paddy crop in Achalpuram, Arapallam, Pazyayapalayam, Alangadu, Vettankudi and Thirumalaivasal in Kollidam block; Thennampattinam and Nadhanallur in Sirkazhi block, and Kalamanalur and Thalachankadu in Sembanarkovil block.

The extent of damage to the crops would be assessed soon, Mr. Annadurai assured the affected farmers.

The Collector said rainfall to the extent of 22 cm within a span of two days had caused inundation of crops in the district. So far, 8,000 hectares of agricultural fields have been inundated.

The actual damage would be assessed comprehensively after the water receded, and a report would be sent to the Government, she added.