Crocodiles spotted in Cauvery river in Tiruchi

The presence of two crocodiles spotted by the general public on the sand dunes in the middle of the Cauvery at Melachinthamani area in Tiruchi on Tuesday evening kept the Forest Department personnel on their toes.

Acting on public information, a team of forest personnel went to the spot and noticed the crocodiles resting on the sand dunes. A couple of drones were engaged by the Forest Department to track the movement of the crocodiles which went into the river after some time.

Following the spotting of the crocodiles, the personnel cautioned the general public using public address system to desist from venturing into the river for taking bath, washing clothes or fishing. The crocodiles could not be found on Wednesday morning, a department official said adding that the general public had also been advised not to dump waste materials from meat in the river.