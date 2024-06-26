GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crocodiles spotted in Cauvery river in Tiruchi

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A crocodile spotted on the sand dune in the middle of the Cauvery river in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A crocodile spotted on the sand dune in the middle of the Cauvery river in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The presence of two crocodiles spotted by the general public on the sand dunes in the middle of the Cauvery at Melachinthamani area in Tiruchi on Tuesday evening kept the Forest Department personnel on their toes.

Acting on public information, a team of forest personnel went to the spot and noticed the crocodiles resting on the sand dunes. A couple of drones were engaged by the Forest Department to track the movement of the crocodiles which went into the river after some time.

Following the spotting of the crocodiles, the personnel cautioned the general public using public address system to desist from venturing into the river for taking bath, washing clothes or fishing. The crocodiles could not be found on Wednesday morning, a department official said adding that the general public had also been advised not to dump waste materials from meat in the river.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.