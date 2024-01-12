ADVERTISEMENT

Crocodile scare in Cauvery

January 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials have advised the public to remain cautious following receipt of information on Friday afternoon that a crocodile had been sighted in the Cauvery near Melachinthamani in Tiruchi.

A Forest Department team went to the spot near Cauvery Nagar. There were no such symptoms and the crocodile could not be sighted, a department official said.

However, as a precautionary measure the department advised the people living near the spot to remain extremely cautious, desist from venturing into the river and not to carry out fishing. The official said a close watch was being maintained.

