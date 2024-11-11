Crocodile Conservation Centre to come up at Anaikarai

A Crocodile Conservation Centre at Anaikarai near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district is to be established by the Forest Department to mitigate human-crocodile conflict in the Kollidam; take remedial steps and create awareness among local communities on human safety and conservation of the reptiles.

The centre will be established at a cost of ₹2.5 crore based on a detailed proposal sent by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai. After careful examination of the proposal, the State government issued an order early last month sanctioning ₹32 lakh initially towards the establishment of the centre.

The initial amount had been sanctioned for carrying out a detailed research study, preparation of a Detailed Project Report for the construction of the centre, purchase of equipment and to hold awareness programmes. The Forest Department would select an organisation working in field of reptile conservation to carry out a comprehensive study on Mugger crocodile and its habitat in the Kollidam which flows through Anaikarai, a senior official told The Hindu.

The chosen organisation would do research for one year to study habitats along the Kollidam wherever crocodile presence had been reported. The Kollidam flows through Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Critical habitat

The study would identify the critical crocodile habitat along the river channels and suggest ways and means to mitigate human-crocodile conflicts and devise strategies for conserving its habitats. The Mugger crocodile is the most widespread of the three species present in most of the sufficiently large and undisturbed rivers in India.

Land for the establishment of the Crocodile Conservation Centre had been identified by the Forest Department, which had prepared the Detailed Project Report for its establishment along with nature park as part of the project, the official said.

The conservation centre would create awareness among local communities residing along the river course by organising meetings, street plays, and through other publicity modes besides emphasising to them the need to take precaution for human safety and crocodile conservation.

Rising attacks

Significant habitats of Mugger crocodile had been found in the Kollidam at Anakarai which had led to sporadic instances of human-crocodile conflict since the 1990s, the official said. The cases predominantly were in terms of preying livestock and sporadic attacks on people. Instances of cattle dragged by crocodiles and attacks on those fishing and bathing their livestock had been reported. Crocodiles at times had strayed into nearby villages and were caught by the Forest Department staff.

The Forest Department has planned to set up a watch tower at Anaikarai besides engaging crocodile watchers to prevent human-crocodile conflict.

Construction of GI chain link mesh fencing in vulnerable areas along the river, creation of crocodile conservation zone and human-crocodile interface zone and installation of signage boards had been planned as part of steps to prevent human-animal conflict.

