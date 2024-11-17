 />
Critical care block to come up at Perambalur Government Hospital

State government sanctions ₹20 crore for the construction of the multi-storeyed structure work on which is expected to commence in January and is likely to be completed in 18 months

November 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Government Headquarters Hospital in Perambalur

A view of the Government Headquarters Hospital in Perambalur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 50-bed critical care block equipped with a mosaic of facilities is proposed to come up on the Government Headquarters Hospital premises at Perambalur. The State government has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the construction of the facility which will provide treatment to serious cases. The Public Works Department will execute the work after floating a tender for the proposed project. 

The critical care block with ramps will be a multi-storey structure and will encompass an integrated public health laboratory for which ₹1 crore has been sanctioned separately, said a senior Health Department official.  Work was expected to commence in January and the entire project was planned to be completed in 16 to 18 months.

The Critical Care Block will deal with serious cases such as patients with heart attack, accident, venomous snake bite, poison, and other emergency cases, the official said. The block will have among others an emergency operation theatre, triage, digital x-ray room, sonogram room, general surgery ward, toxicology ward, isolation ward, dialysis unit, trauma ward, nurses room, rooms for doctors, blood store room, public waiting area, medicine store and pharmacy. 

The official said a team of doctors and paramedical staff would be present in the Critical Care Block which will come up within the government headquarters hospital premises. The Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital with a bed strength of 477 has a trauma accident emergency initiative ward, sick new born care unit, high dependency unit, ICU and comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care ward. The hospital has 64 doctors, including specialists in ENT, paediatric, psychiatry, and orthopaedics. 

November 17, 2024

