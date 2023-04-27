Crime-prone spots in Tiruchi mapped to bring them under surveillance cameras

April 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police has mapped crime-prone spots with a view to increasing the number of surveillance cameras and bring more areas under camera-based monitoring, Commissioner of Police M. Sathya Priya said here on Thursday.

The City Police have already installed 1,600 surveillance cameras at different locations and required 1,500 cameras additionally to cover more vantage locations, Ms. Sathya Priya told reporters. Inspectors had assessed the locations where the cameras could be installed and the process of fixing them was under way. The City Police are also conducting meetings with residential associations and sensitising the residents to the need for improved safety measures to prevent crimes.

Besides deployment of night patrol teams, a lot of crime prevention measures have been put in place due to which several offences had been thwarted and breakthroughs achieved in many crimes. For instance, 38 of the 45 robbery cases reported in the recent times have been cracked, the Commissioner said.

To another query, Ms. Sathya Priya said the City Police had been continuously monitoring the jail release list containing the details of those coming out of the prison and their activities. The City Police had stepped up enforcement to check traffic violations and fines were being slapped on those vehicles which were found parked on carriageways.