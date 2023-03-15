Crime branch conducts searches at panchayat president’s residence in Pudukottai

March 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A crime branch team from Chennai conducted a search at the residence of the Pachikkottai village panchayat president in Pudukottai district on Wednesday in connection with a case of cheating.

According to police sources, Panneerselvam, 50, of Andikulam village in Alangudi had allegedly collected money from many persons promising to help them get bank loans and jobs. However, he neither arranged for the loans or jobs and also failed to return their money. Over 20 complaints have been registered against him in connection with the cheating.

The team conducted checks at four places including his residence and office. Police have registered a case and are in search of Panneerselvam, who is absconding.

