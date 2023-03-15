HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crime branch conducts searches at panchayat president’s residence in Pudukottai

March 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A crime branch team from Chennai conducted a search at the residence of the Pachikkottai village panchayat president in Pudukottai district on Wednesday in connection with a case of cheating.

According to police sources, Panneerselvam, 50, of Andikulam village in Alangudi had allegedly collected money from many persons promising to help them get bank loans and jobs. However, he neither arranged for the loans or jobs and also failed to return their money. Over 20 complaints have been registered against him in connection with the cheating.

The team conducted checks at four places including his residence and office. Police have registered a case and are in search of Panneerselvam, who is absconding.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.