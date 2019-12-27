Cricket selection trials

NAGAPATTINAM The Nagapattinam District Cricket Association (NDCA) will conduct trials to select the district senior team for the TNCA inter-district T20 cricket tournament for S.S. Rajan Trophy. The trials will be held at the district stadium here at 2.30 p.m. on December 29. More details can be had from D. Julius Vijayakumar, secretary, NDCA, on 9443124237.