Cricket match held for children with cerebral palsy

A day of sportsmanship and team-building was organised for 42 children with cerebral palsy (CP) who participated in the fourth annual edition of a ‘cricket match’ organised in the city by Physio Vision Foundation Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Held in the auditorium of Spastic Society of Tiruchi (SST), the event was part of Physio Vision Foundation’s observance of World Cerebral Palsy Day (October 6).

The teams comprised of CP children from three centres in Tiruchi, and one each from Manapparai, Lalgudi, Musiri and Thuraiyur centres of SST playing ‘modified’ cricket matches with assistance from parents and teachers.

The winners trophy was lifted by ‘Trichy Super Kings’, while ‘Manapparai Bulls’ was the runner-up. All the players received medals. The best fielder Junior Raghavan and ‘Man of the Trophy’ Vadivel were also felicitated.

Physiotherapist T. Akusthenal and entrepreneur A. Arokiaraj, a person with cerebral palsy, were honoured with achievers’ awards on the occasion

B. Balachandar, president, Physio Vision Foundation, spoke.