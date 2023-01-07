Cricket academy mentored by Dinesh Karthick comes up in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A cricket academy mentored by Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthick has been launched at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School here.

Christened, Game Changers Academy, it has roped in State and district level best coaches to train the students. In addition to them, Mr. Dinesh Karthick will visit the school at regular intervals to impart cricketing skills and techniques, according to K. Chandrashekar, Chief Executive Officer of the school.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the cricket ground, established to world class standards in the school, would have all modern infrastructure to impart cricket skills from tender age. It was open to students of all schools as training classes would be conducted after school hours and on weekends and holidays. A sum of ₹5 lakh had been earmarked as scholarship for bright talents.

Mr. Chandrashekar said the initiative was aimed at producing cricketers from Tiruchi to represent Tamil Nadu and India. It would help the trainers to keep them physically and mentally fit. The training would begin in February.