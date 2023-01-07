HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket academy mentored by Dinesh Karthick comes up in Tiruchi

January 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A cricket academy mentored by Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthick has been launched at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School here.

Christened, Game Changers Academy, it has roped in State and district level best coaches to train the students. In addition to them, Mr. Dinesh Karthick will visit the school at regular intervals to impart cricketing skills and techniques, according to K. Chandrashekar, Chief Executive Officer of the school.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the cricket ground, established to world class standards in the school, would have all modern infrastructure to impart cricket skills from tender age. It was open to students of all schools as training classes would be conducted after school hours and on weekends and holidays. A sum of ₹5 lakh had been earmarked as scholarship for bright talents.

Mr. Chandrashekar said the initiative was aimed at producing cricketers from Tiruchi to represent Tamil Nadu and India. It would help the trainers to keep them physically and mentally fit. The training would begin in February.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.