 Crematorium at Karumandapam in Tiruchi closed for maintenance

October 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s electric crematorium at Karumandapam will remain closed for 15 days from October 20 for maintenance.

The facility situated among residential colonies at Karumandapam serves residents of Viswas Nagar and other neighbourhoods in the city. At least five bodies are cremated daily at the facility, which was opened in 2009.

Officials said the furnace had developed issues, and hence, it had been decided to close the facility temporarily for repairs. The facility would become operational from November 4. In the meantime, residents can make use of the crematoriums at Oyamari, Konakarai and Kudamurutti.