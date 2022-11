:

Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society will function even on weekly holidays to enable farmers who are raising crop with self-investment to get their crops insured under PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhim Yojana) before the Nov.ember 15 deadline. The credit societies will function on November 12 (Second Saturday) and 13 (Sunday), Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.