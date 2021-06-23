Tiruchirapalli

Credit plan for Tiruvarur released

The annual credit plan (ACP) for Tiruvarur, released on Wednesday, envisages a credit flow of ₹4,960 crore in the district durng 2021-22.

According to an official release, the ACP released by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan here envisaged distribution of ₹4,166.15 crore as loans for agriculture and agriculture-related activities during the year.

A sum of ₹793.85 crore had been allotted for non-agriculture activities —₹277.84 crore for non-agriculture industries/business and ₹516.01 crore for other priority sector loans.

Out of the total amount of ₹793.85 crore, a major portion of ₹500 crore was earmarked for distribution of loans to women self-help groups followed by housing loans to the tune of ₹180 crore and ₹103 crore as education loans, a press release said.


