CREDAI property fair to open in Tiruchi from August 9

A total of 25 builders will showcase their projects and 13 vendors will display various construction material, including interior design material, electrical fittings, doors, and tiles

Published - August 06, 2024 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth edition of FAIRPRO, annual property fair hosted by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Tiruchi Chapter, will open in the city on August 9.

About 25 builders will showcase their projects, including layouts of plots, individual villas, and apartments ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹5 crore. More than five banks will participate in the exhibition to sanction loans to prospective buyers, R. Manoharan, president, CREDAI, Tiruchi, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Thirteen vendors will display various construction material, including interior design material, electrical fittings, doors, and tiles. The exhibition will serve as a one-stop solution for those looking to buy property in Tiruchi. Special discounts would be on offer for bookings made at the exhibition.

Stating that the demand for property in Tiruchi was on the rise, Mr. Manoharan contended that it was time for those looking to build houses or looking to invest in properties in Tiruchi.

“There has been a rise in demand in the wake of the ongoing infrastructure development projects such as the construction of the Integrated Bus Stand and truck terminal, the proposed TIDEL Park at Panjapur, the inner ring road proposed between Panjapur and Karur Highway and the development of the semi-ring road between Thuvakudi and Jeeyapuram. Entrepreneurs, especially those in the service sector, are keeping to start their ventures in Tiruchi in view of the infrastructure push and the recent opening of the new airport terminal,” he said.

The State government’s recent initiative to issue instant online approval for building permits for houses built on plots measuring up to 2,500 sq. ft, with a maximum construction area of 3,500 sq. ft. would help those planning to build houses realise their dreams quickly, he said.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inaugurate the three-day property exhibition at Kalaiarangam near the Central Bus Stand. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till August 11. Entry is free.

