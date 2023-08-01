HamberMenu
CREDAI property fair in Tiruchi city from August 4

August 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of FAIRPRO, the annual property fair hosted by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Tiruchi Chapter, will open in the city on August 4.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru will inaugurate the three-day property exhibition at Kalaiarangam, R.S. Ravi, president of CREDAI, Tiruchi Chapter, told presspersons here on Tuesday.

Nearly 24 registered builders will showcase layouts of plots, individual villas and apartments ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹5 crore, besides facilities for customers to avail loans. Six banks will participate in the exhibition to provide spot loan facilities at a discounted rate, office-bearers of CREDAI said.

According to Mohan Srinivasan, chairman, FAIRPRO committee, 11 vendors will display various construction materials and interior designing articles. The exhibition will serve as a one-stop solution for property buyers in Tiruchi.

The demand for properties in Tiruchi has increased post-COVID-19, said Mr. V. Gopinathan, Chairman, CREDAI, Tiruchi chapter. “The real estate industry continues to face issues such as shortage of labourers and increase in input material costs and property prices by 10% compared to last year.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till August 6. Entry is free.

