CREDAI property fair gets under way in Tiruchi

With Tiruchi infrastructure getting a boost and better connectivity, the time is right for people to invest in properties, says R. Manoharan, President, CREDAI, Tiruchi

Published - August 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru at the inauguration of the Fairpro property exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru at the inauguration of the Fairpro property exhibition in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ninth edition of FAIRPRO, the annual property fair hosted by the Tiruchi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) began in Tiruchi on Friday. 

The three-day fair was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru. Mayor M. Anbazhagan, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan were present. 

Around 25 builders have set up stalls at the fair showcasing an array of properties, right from the “mid-range” to the “ultra-luxury” in the price range o f ₹30 lakh to ₹5 crore.  

Interior design vendors displaying a range of products, including decorative tiles, electrical fittings, lighting, and security solutions are participating in the fair. 

R. Manoharan, President, CREDAI, Tiruchi, said the annual property fairs of CREDAI have gained a reputation down the years as the properties on offer match CREDAI’s standards.

“Tiruchi is a stable market and not speculative. With the city infrastructure getting a boost and better connectivity, the time is right for people to invest in properties. We are catering to people from other parts of the country who have moved to Tiruchi for employment,” said Mr. Manoharan.

The fair at Kalaiarangam will be open till Sunday. Entry is free.

