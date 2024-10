A creche was inaugurated at the Income Tax Office in the city on Monday by Sunil Mathur, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in the presence of D. Sudhakara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tiruchi . The creche, named Anicham, along with a play area, has been setup inside the Income Tax office building, according to a press release.

