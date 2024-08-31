Creative collaboration crucial for staying relevant, says Ramco Group Chairman

The Chairman of the Ramco Group of Companies, P.R. Venketrama Raja, on Saturday called upon students to engage in creative collaboration to stay relevant.

Delivering the 38th Convocation address at SASTRA Deemed University, Mr. Raja said the landscape of design and development had been changing because of multidisciplinary education that witnessed the convergence of engineering, sciences, law, social sciences, and management.

He called upon students to conceive and ideate technologies that would increase the country’s share in the manufacturing sector worldwide.

The Union Government’s targeted expenditure of 5% of GDP towards infrastructure development in the next five years would provide a big opportunity for young graduates, he said.

Mr. Raja conferred degrees on 4,100 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral candidates in engineering, sciences, management, law, education, and humanities.

The Chancellor, R. Sethuraman, and Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam were present, according to a university release.