Create awareness of government schemes, says Minister

September 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday called upon local bodies to create awareness of the schemes implemented by the State government.

He inaugurated buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹145.67 lakh to accommodate 11 departments in Thanjavur district.

Addressing the participants, the Minister said it was the responsibility of the local bodies to propagate schemes such as Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, a basic income scheme for women heads of the families, Pudumaipen Thittam, a monthly financial assistance scheme for girl students who have completed their school studies in government schools and joined higher education institutions for further studies, free travel in government buses for women and the breakfast scheme among the public.

The local bodies should ensure that all those eligible under the schemes availed the benefits, he added.

