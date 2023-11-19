‘Create awareness among students about heritage, archaeological monuments in the country’

November 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

T. Sathiyamoorthy, former Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on Sunday called for preserving archaeological monuments and sites in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of World Heritage Week celebrations held at the Brihadeeswara Temple, Gangaikondachozhapuram, one of the world heritage sites in the country, he said India possessed a number of heritage sites and monuments in different parts. It had possessed 42 world heritage properties. Tiruchi, Thanjavur and its adjacent areas were known for rich cultural heritage. They had to be preserved. It was important to create awareness among students about the rich cultural and natural heritage properties. Students should be encouraged to appreciate the value of the rich heritage of the country from a tender age, he said.

Shivanandam, Joint Director, ASI; V. Selvakumar of Tamil University, Thanjavur; R. Komagan, former Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department; and T. Saravanan, Assistant Engineer, ASI, Tiruchi Circle, participated.

A press release from the ASI said World Heritage Week is being observed from November 19 to 25. During the week-long celebrations, awareness programmes would be held at Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur; lower rock-cut cave temple in Tiruchi; Thirumayam Fort in Thirumayam, Pudukottai district; and Bhagavati Amman Temple at Chitral, Kanyakumari. There would be interaction with school and college students and cultural programmes would be conducted to create awareness on tangible and intangible heritage of India, including World Heritage sites.

Exhibition from today

The Archaeological Survey of India in association with Thiagarajar College, Madurai, would organise an exhibition with the theme of “Rock Cut Temples in South Tamil Nadu” (8th century CE–13th century CE) in Madurai.

The week-long exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.