Highways Department erects crash barriers along Cauvery river

Metal crash barriers being erected along Odathurai Road in Tiruchi.

06 January 2021 20:21 IST

Photo: 230212195-7/9 / 230212219

Pl use this corrected caption: Metal crash barriers being erected along the Odathurai Road in Tiruchi. Photo: M.Srinath

TIRUCHI: The State Highways Department has taken up work on erecting metal crash barriers along the Cauvery river banks on the Odathurai Road, meeting a felt need of motorists using the road.

Advertising

Advertising

The Odathurai Road, which connects the Tiruchi-Chennai By-pass Road and Chinthamani in the city, has emerged an arterial road, especially after the construction of the road over bridge across the railway level crossing a few years back. A large number of vehicles use the road to exit the city and join the by-pass road towards Chennai.

However, as the road runs along the Cauvery river and serves as its banks, there were several stretches which were felt to unsafe for drivers. In an attempt to ensure road safety, the Highways Department has now started erecting the metal crash barriers to prevent motorists from skidding over and crashing into the river. According to sources in the department, the safety work has been taken up at a cost of about ₹50 lakhs sanctioned under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2020-21.

“The crash barriers are being erected for a length of about 600 metres – from the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass to the Oyamari crematorium on the river side in an attempt to improve road safety. The opposite side does not require such crash barrier,” an official said and pointed out that the road has been recently relaid. A few more works on construction of retaining wall and widening a culvert near the crematorium will be taken up later after the water flow in the river comes down.

Welcoming the move, R.Gopalakrishnan a city resident, said the crash barriers were essential to improve road safety, especially for road users during the night.

ends