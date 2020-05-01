Craftsmen complain of drop in orders

TIRUCHI

Craftsmen weaving baskets and stitching bamboo blinds at Thennur in the city complain of a drop in orders and lack of sales of their products amidst the lockdown.

Six men sit under the Thennur Bridge, near the Electricity Board office during the summers and weave bamboo blinds. “These have many takers as it keeps the room cool and ensures circulation of air,” they say. However, with the lockdown under way, purchase of raw material, lack of orders and difficulty in transporting the products have hit the business badly.

M. Balu, the senior-most among the men says that in the 25 years that he has been weaving the blinds, this year was one of the worst. The occupation was passed down to him from his father, he says.

What once earned them recognition is a difficult profession with no earnings in sight, he rues. “There were several years where we were unable to sell our products, but never were we asked not to go to work and stay home. We have no means to feed ourselves and are unable to sit idle at home and so have come back to work,” he says. The weavers all reside near the Thennur bridge and walk home past 1 p.m., he says.

Mr. Balu charges ₹1500 per mat and usually sells at least 100 pieces in the summer. His wife weaves baskets which are ordered in bulk, he adds.

S. Arumugham, another weaver who sells by the square foot says that his blinds hang at houses as far as Bengaluru and Chennai. He also pads some of them with jute and sells them at ₹120 per square foot. “Many of my customers refer me to their friends and relatives in bigger cities. I have sent large orders worth ₹10,000 to some,” he says.

It has also been difficult to procure materials during the lockdown. Mr. Arumugham had to request a shopkeeper to sell him some rope which is used to weave the blinds. “I persisted for an entire month. He only gave me some last week,” he says. “Even if I get orders, I will not be able to transport these mats. I have even taken some on buses but even that is not available now,” he says.