Cracks on soil raises concern

Cracks on paddy fields, caused apparently due to shortage of water for irrigation, near Thiruvaiyaru has caused concern among farmers.
Around 20,000 acres in Thirukattupalli, Konerirajapuram, Manathidal, Karuppur, Naducauvery, Thiruvalampozhil, Thirupoonthuruthi, Kandiyur, Thiruvedhakudi and Arasur were brought under kuruvai cultivation this year. With 12,000 acres brought under lift irrigation, the remaining area depended on water supplied through the Kudamuruti, branching from the Cauvery.
Lack of sufficient water flow in the Kudamuruti was the prime reason for the appearance of cracks, Sugumaran, joint secretary, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said.
He urged officials to ensure sufficient flow of water in the Kudamuruti to save the kuruvai crop.
Poor flow in Kudamuruti system could also jeopardise samba cultivation, he added.
