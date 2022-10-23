Cracker sales pick up in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali

TMany shops have introduced new types of crackers to get the attention of buyers, especially children | Photo Credit: File Photo

With the Festival of Lights fast approaching, sale of firecrackers, which was hit hard by the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions over the past couple of years, has gained momentum this year.

A variety of crackers and fireworks are on display at the wholesale and retail outlets in the city’s commercial hubs and most of the shops witnessed brisk sales in the run-up to the festival. The firecracker sellers were hopeful of overcoming the crisis created by the pandemic with the business this year.

“Last year’s Deepavali was dampened by COVID-19 restrictions and we suffered a severe loss due to the restrictions. But this time the business is pretty good. Many families, especially teenagers, come to buy crackers,” said Arunachalam, a wholesale cracker dealer at Palakkarai.

According to the dealers, the last two days before Deepavali is the time when business would gain momentum and reach its peak.

This time around, prices of crackers have shot up by 25% to 30% when compared to last year rates due to a host of factors, including a rise in prices of raw materials, paper, transportation and labour charges.

Over the past few years, green crackers have risen to the fore as an eco-friendly option during the festival. “The size of crackers has been reduced and the polluting chemicals in the crackers have been replaced with low potency chemicals to meet the criteria of green crackers,” said Mr. Arunachalam

Many shops have introduced new types of crackers to get the attention of buyers, especially children. “They are attracted more towards flower pots, ground spinners, sparklers, poppers and ‘saattai’ than towards bombs,” said P. Srinivas, another wholesale dealer.

However, some sellers said that rain in the evening in the last few days slightly dissuaded people from buying crackers. Moreover, people prefer those crackers that give importance to light and colours than sound as many fear action by authorities against noise pollution.

Meanwhile, the city police have strengthened surveillance to crack down on illegal storage of firecrackers. Police personnel are deployed to check licence of sellers and ensure that safety guidelines are followed in storage areas.