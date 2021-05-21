Crackdown on motorists for lockdown violations

Police personnel enquire the driver of a car at Kollidam Tollgate on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Friday.

21 May 2021 20:05 IST

TIRUCHI

Continuing their drive against those found flouting rules during the lockdown period, law-enforcers in Perambalur and Karur districts seized over 300 vehicles - a vast majority of them being two-wheelers after the riders were found roaming in public places without any genuine reason on Friday.

A total number of 260 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders and four other cases against four-wheelers in Karur district. All the vehicles were confiscated by the police which had been conducting intensive vehicle checks across Karur district in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Cases were also booked against those found not wearing masks in public places and for failing to ensure personal distancing.

A police press release said the number of cases booked against those found roaming on vehicles in public places without any genuine reason in Karur district was around 1,377 from April 24 to May 21.

The release further said stern action as per law would be taken against those found roaming in public places without any bonafide reason during the lockdown period. In Perambalur district, the police seized a total number of 71 two-wheelers on Friday after the riders were found roaming in public places in violation of the lockdown rules.