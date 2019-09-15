Crackdown on hoardings begins in delta districts

Police and civic authorities in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other districts of Central region of the State have started a drive on Saturday to remove illegal banners, hoardings and other publicity material, including those put by by political parties and individuals, in public spaces. The action comes in the wake of the death of R. Subasri, 22, after a flex board fell over her in Chennai.

Acting on the instructions of Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj, police teams fanned out to different parts of Tiruchi and removed illegal boardings, flex boards in particular, along roads and streets. A police team removed more than 100 banners and flex boards put up for a marriage function at Karumandapam alone. The traffic police removed hoardings and carried them away in vans. The drive was carried out in Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Cantonment, Puthur, Thillai Nagar, Kattur, Srirangam and other places. Mr. Amalraj said that stern action would be taken against those who had put up the banners and flex boards without obtaining permission. Instructions had been given to officials to continue the exercise daily.

On their part, Corporation officials also evicted illegal banners and flex boards. As many as 201 cases were registered in Tiruchi and Thanjavur police ranges.

In Thanjavur range

V. Varadharaju, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Central Region, said that 91 cases were registered in Thanjavur range, consisting of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, for putting up flex boards without permission.

In Tiruchi range, 110 cases were registered for erecting illegal flex boards. Most of them were registered in Tiruchi district.

Flex boards were removed in Manapparai, Musiri, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai.

He said that in some places, the drive was carried out in support of respective civic bodies.

The Superintendents of Police had been asked to take stern action against those violating rules and regulations by erecting banners and flex boards.