Crackdown on drug peddlers will continue in central zone, says IG

March 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan inspects the job fair in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan on Saturday said the crackdown on drug peddlers would continue in the region.

Since the police had tightened their grip on offenders, drug peddling incidents had come down in the zone, he told press persons on the sidelines of a job fair for uniformed service personnel here.

The Superintendents of Police had been asked to take stringent action against drug peddlers. Also, outreach programmes were organised at higher educational institutions and the managements urged to form vigilance committees to prevent drug usage among students.

Inaugurating the job fair held at Kalaiarangam, Mr. Karthikeyan said a similar event organised last year received a good response. Wards of uniformed services personnel in the central zone could use the opportunity to scale up their skills and get a job.

Six hundred graduates enrolled themselves in the job fair that was organised with the assistance of the Confederation of Indian Industry and the District Employment Office. More than 70 private companies participated.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar, DIG Prisons, Tiruchi Range, K. Jayabharathi, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar and other senior officials participated.

