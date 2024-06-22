ADVERTISEMENT

CPM cadre stage protest in Pudukottai condemning irregularities in NEET

Published - June 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging irregularities in the recent NEET, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest near the Chinnappa Park in the town on Saturday.

The protesters said the National Testing Agency (NTA) had proved to be incompetent in conducting exams, including NEET and NET.

“The Union Government should do away with NEET and the UGC should conduct exams such as NET and not the NTA.” said S. Mathiyazhagan, district committee member of CPI(M).

CPI(M) District Secretary S. Kavivarman and SFI district secretary S. Janarthanan participated.

