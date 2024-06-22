GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPM cadre stage protest in Pudukottai condemning irregularities in NEET

Published - June 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging irregularities in the recent NEET, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest near the Chinnappa Park in the town on Saturday.

The protesters said the National Testing Agency (NTA) had proved to be incompetent in conducting exams, including NEET and NET.

“The Union Government should do away with NEET and the UGC should conduct exams such as NET and not the NTA.” said S. Mathiyazhagan, district committee member of CPI(M).

CPI(M) District Secretary S. Kavivarman and SFI district secretary S. Janarthanan participated.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics / entrance examination / Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.