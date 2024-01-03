CPI(M) welcomes closure of TASMAC shop in Thanjavur town

January 03, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Thanjavur Town Unit, has welcomed the closure of the TASMAC retail outlet that functioned at Mattu Maistry Street entrance near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) in the heart of Thanjavur town on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) Town Unit spearheaded a series of demonstrations along with the residents, traders and bus commuters in this regard.

The concerned department officials responsible for the identification, setting up and operation of the TASMAC retail outlet with a bar at Mattu Maistry Street conceded to the demand for the closure of this shop from the CPI(M) which staged a demonstration on June 28 to lock the shop and pursued it vigorously as the officials assured that the shop would be closed very soon.

Finally, the TASMAC administration pulled down the shutters of the Mattu Maistry Street retail outlet permanently on December 31, 2023 night.

Welcoming the closure of the shop, the CPI(M) cadres expressed their happiness by distributing sweets to the public in the area on Wednesday.