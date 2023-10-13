CPI(M) urges State to dismiss four police personnel arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

October 13, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUCHI

A section of members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration at Jeeyapuram near Tiruchi on Thursday urging the State government to dismiss the four police personnel who were arrested recently on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Mukkombu recently. The four police personnel have been under suspension following the incident.

The demonstrators also urged the State government to ensure that they were not granted bail. A total number of 20 CPI (M) members including three women participated in the demonstration which lasted nearly an hour.

They wanted the authorities to impose a ban on consuming alcohol at Mukkombu - a picnic spot near Tiruchi - and ensure adequate security along the river bank. Police sources said the demonstration was led by the party’s union secretary V. Srinivasan.