CPI(M) urges State govt. to withdraw power tariff hike

CPI(M) members stage a protest in front of the District Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The CPI(M) on Monday staged a novel agitation here carrying hurricane lamps and lit torches urging the State government to withdraw the steep hike in electricity tariff announced recently.

The demonstration in which about 60 party members participated was held near Marakkadai for nearly an hour. The party said the sharp increase in electricity tariff would adversely affect the poor and middle class, shopkeepers and those running micro and small-scale units.

The agitation was led by the party’s Rockfort unit committee head, C. Ramesh, said police sources.