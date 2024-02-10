ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) stages protest against Governor Ravi in Tiruchi

February 10, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) members stage protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday staged a demonstration at Thiruvanaikoil against Governor R.N. Ravi’s visit to Tiruchi.

Mr. Ravi arrived in Tiruchi on Saturday morning to participate in the silver jubilee celebration of Srimad Andavan College in Srirangam and the valedictory ceremony of the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports at National College.

Around 100 members of the CPI (M) staged a demonstration with black flags at Thiruvanaikoil on Saturday, alleging that Mr. Ravi had been speaking against the leaders of Communist Parties. They raised slogans against him for distorting history and propagating the ideology of RSS.

Tiruchi police detained the protesters and removed them before the arrival of the Governor’s convoy.

