CPI(M) stages demo

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Senior Regional Manager of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) here on Monday demanding the withdrawal of the online system of registration for selling paddy at the direct purchase centres.

The association contended that the online system of registration was posing various practical difficulties and effectively prevented farmers from selling their produce at the DPCs. They demanded that the earlier system of procurement be restored. The district president of the association, Senthil Kumar, led the agitation.


