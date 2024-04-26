ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) seeks probe into Sangamviduthi water tank incident

April 26, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pudukottai district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded a probe into the Sangamvidhuthi incident when cow dung was reportedly mixed in an overhead water tank at the village on Thursday.

In a statement here, the party’s district secretary S. Kavivarman said a probe into this incident should be conducted immediately and the real culprits should be punished.

The State government and the Pudukottai district administration should take steps to fence all overhead water tanks and lock the gates so that no one except the tank operator could climb up to the tank, he said and added that the authorities should ensure supply of protected drinking water to all. 

Mr. Kavivarman said Gandarvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai had urged the officials to expeditiously obtain the report of the water samples sent for test and initiate action against the culprits in case the test report confirmed the presence of cow dung.

