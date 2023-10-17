CPI(M) seeks government intervention to resolve land ownership dispute in Srirangam

October 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

About 50 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were detained when they attempted to resort to a road blockade in Srirangam on Tuesday.

The party’s bid to hold the protest came after it was denied permission by police to observe a fast demanding the intervention of the State government to resolve the dispute between a section of residents and Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple administration with respect to ownership of properties around the temple.

The CPI(M) members, led by its State committee member S. Sridhar, had planned to observe a fast in Srirangam to draw the attention of the government to the issue. However, as permission was denied, they attempted to stage a road blockade. The protesters were detained and taken to a marriage hall, where they observed a fast. All those detained were released in the evening.

The dispute arose after the temple management claimed ownership rights over about 330 acres of land around the temple. The residents have been urging the government to resolve the dispute, which had become a major campaign issue in the constituency over the last few elections.

The issue had been simmering for the past few years as a large number of property owners with pattas were not able to sell or pledge their properties. Recently, the High Court had ruled in favour of the temple management, while disposing of a batch of Special Tribunal Appeals against the order passed by Inam Estate Abolition Tribunal, Tiruchi.

“This is a problem peculiar to Srirangam. It is high time that the government intervened and sorted it out. The affected residents are panicking as pressure is being mounted by the HR&CE Department in various forms including issue of notices,” Mr. Sridhar said.

