HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) seeks government intervention to resolve land ownership dispute in Srirangam

About 40 cadre of the party detained after they attempted to stage a protest

October 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

About 50 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were detained when they attempted to resort to a road blockade in Srirangam on Tuesday.

The party’s bid to hold the protest came after it was denied permission by police to observe a fast demanding the intervention of the State government to resolve the dispute between a section of residents and Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple administration with respect to ownership of properties around the temple.

The CPI(M) members, led by its State committee member S. Sridhar, had planned to observe a fast in Srirangam to draw the attention of the government to the issue. However, as permission was denied, they attempted to stage a road blockade. The protesters were detained and taken to a marriage hall, where they observed a fast. All those detained were released in the evening.

The dispute arose after the temple management claimed ownership rights over about 330 acres of land around the temple. The residents have been urging the government to resolve the dispute, which had become a major campaign issue in the constituency over the last few elections.

The issue had been simmering for the past few years as a large number of property owners with pattas were not able to sell or pledge their properties. Recently, the High Court had ruled in favour of the temple management, while disposing of a batch of Special Tribunal Appeals against the order passed by Inam Estate Abolition Tribunal, Tiruchi.

“This is a problem peculiar to Srirangam. It is high time that the government intervened and sorted it out. The affected residents are panicking as pressure is being mounted by the HR&CE Department in various forms including issue of notices,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.