CPI(M) seeks ₹30,000 per acre as relief for rain-hit farmers

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TVS) affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxists) has demanded ₹30,000 per acre as relief assistance for farmers who have lost their crop in the recent rains.

Talking to reporters at Kavanur after inspecting the inundated agriculture fields in the hamlet recently, the TVS State General Secretary, Shanmugam, said the samba crop raised in about 2 lakh acres had been affected in the rain.

Hence, the State government should extend relief assistance of ₹30,000 per acre to the affected farmers he said and added that the last date for insuring the samba crop should be extended to November 30 in view of the inclement weather conditions and the difficulties faced by the farmers in insuring their crop.


