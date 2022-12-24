ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) farmers wing extends support to cane cultivators agitation

December 24, 2022 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Venkatasubramanian V 4751

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended its support to the ‘agitation for justice’ undertaken by sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi.

As the agitation on Saturday, State president of the Sangam P. Shanmugam, who participated in the candlelight demonstration, urged Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin to depute State-level officials to sort out the issues faced by the farmers.

Stating that the cultivators’ plea to relieve them of the ₹300 crore bank loan scam burden and disbursement of the overdue cane costs with interest by the mill management were genuine demands, he expressed his displeasure over the delay in fulfilling them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since it had become evident that district-level officials were not able to find a solution to the issues that affect the lifeline of the farmers, Mr. Shanmugam exhorted the Chief Minister to depute senior officials from Chennai to sort out the issues.

If the State government failed to heed the TNVS’s plea, the Sangam would be left with no option but to organize a chain of agitations across Thanjavur district in support of the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugarcane cultivators who were on a relay demonstration for nearly a month now, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated with the Communist Party of India, whose State general secretary, P.S. Masilamani participated in the agitation at Thirumandankudi a few days ago, raised the issue at the State-wide agitation organised by the Sangam at Kurunkulam two days ago.

The State-wide agitation was organised by the CPI-affiliated TNVS demanding fulfilment of a DMK election promise relating to the sugarcane cultivators, where the demonstrators urged the government to take over the private sugar mill as both old and new managemenst failed to address the key issue of farmers trapped in the bank loan scam’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US