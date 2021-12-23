CPI(M) district conference begins

A two-day CPI (M) district conference began in Tiruvarur on Thusrday with Senthondar Perani (a procession by comrades).

The procession, which was flagged off by Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan from near Old Bus stand, ended at the conference venue on South Street. Mr. Ramakrishnan released the conference souvenir and the first copy was received by State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan.

The conference would conclude on December 24 after the election of CPI)M) Tiruvarur district unit office-bearers and passage of resolutions, according to a party release.