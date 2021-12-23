Tiruchirapalli

CPI(M) district conference begins

A two-day CPI (M) district conference began in Tiruvarur on Thusrday with Senthondar Perani (a procession by comrades).

The procession, which was flagged off by Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan from near Old Bus stand, ended at the conference venue on South Street. Mr. Ramakrishnan released the conference souvenir and the first copy was received by State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan.

The conference would conclude on December 24 after the election of CPI)M) Tiruvarur district unit office-bearers and passage of resolutions, according to a party release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 4:15:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/cpim-district-conference-begins/article38020350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY