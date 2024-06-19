CPI(M) demands stern action against casteist elements indulging in violence

Condemning the recent attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) district office in Tirunelveli allegedly by casteist elements who were trying to stop an inter-caste marriage, members of the CPI(M) in Pudukottai staged a protest.

Protesters urged the State government to take stern action on those who indulged in such violence in the name of caste. The protest was held at Chinnappa Park in the town. CPI(M) State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan, Pudukottai district Secretary S. Kavivarman, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front’s district president D. Salomi addressed the gathering.

