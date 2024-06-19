ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands stern action against casteist elements indulging in violence

Published - June 19, 2024 09:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the CP(I)M staging a protest in Pudukottai on Wednesday condemning the recent attack on their district party office in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Condemning the recent attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) district office in Tirunelveli allegedly by casteist elements who were trying to stop an inter-caste marriage, members of the CPI(M) in Pudukottai staged a protest.

Protesters urged the State government to take stern action on those who indulged in such violence in the name of caste. The protest was held at Chinnappa Park in the town. CPI(M) State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan, Pudukottai district Secretary S. Kavivarman, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front’s district president D. Salomi addressed the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US