CPI(M) demands stern action against casteist elements indulging in violence

Published - June 19, 2024 09:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the CP(I)M staging a protest in Pudukottai on Wednesday condemning the recent attack on their district party office in Tirunelveli.

Members of the CP(I)M staging a protest in Pudukottai on Wednesday condemning the recent attack on their district party office in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Condemning the recent attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) district office in Tirunelveli allegedly by casteist elements who were trying to stop an inter-caste marriage, members of the CPI(M) in Pudukottai staged a protest.

Protesters urged the State government to take stern action on those who indulged in such violence in the name of caste. The protest was held at Chinnappa Park in the town. CPI(M) State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan, Pudukottai district Secretary S. Kavivarman, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front’s district president D. Salomi addressed the gathering.

