ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands fulfilment of Pattukottai residents’ demands

Published - November 13, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Newly selected CPI(M) Pattukottai Union Committee members have passed resolutions, demanding fulfilment of long-pending demands of Pattukottai residents.

The unanimously selected members urged the government to create a by-pass road to reduce traffic congestion and underground sewer network in the town. Demanding that concrete walls be created on both bunds of Vedapuri canal and bed dams on wild streams flowing through the area, they insisted that the manpower shortage at Primary Health Care centres be addressed soon.

They also demanded a daily train service from Karaikudi to Chennai via. Pattukottai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US