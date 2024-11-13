 />
CPI(M) demands fulfilment of Pattukottai residents’ demands

Published - November 13, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Newly selected CPI(M) Pattukottai Union Committee members have passed resolutions, demanding fulfilment of long-pending demands of Pattukottai residents.

The unanimously selected members urged the government to create a by-pass road to reduce traffic congestion and underground sewer network in the town. Demanding that concrete walls be created on both bunds of Vedapuri canal and bed dams on wild streams flowing through the area, they insisted that the manpower shortage at Primary Health Care centres be addressed soon.

They also demanded a daily train service from Karaikudi to Chennai via. Pattukottai.

