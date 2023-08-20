CPI(M) demands ₹35,000 per acre as compensation for ‘kuruvai’ loss

August 20, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday demanded a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for the losses suffered by the farmers due to non-availability of water for the kuruvai paddy crop.

Talking to the media in Thanjavur, the CPI(M) State Secretary K.Balakrishnan claimed that ‘kuruvai’ crop on about 1.50 lakh acres has withered for want of water for irrigation this season. The ‘kuruvai’ package announced by Tamil Nadu this year has resulted in the cultivation of ‘kuruvai’ crop in about 5 lakh acres.

Urging the government to initiate assessment of crop loss on a war footing, he said the State government should provide a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre to the farmers who have lost their crop. If the farmers suffered financial loss, they might lose interest in taking up ‘samba’ cultivation, he apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern over the storage level at Mettur, the CPI(M) leader said it was unfair on the part of the present Karnataka government to adopt the stand taken by its predecessor in the issue of sharing of Cauvery river water. Though reports were emerging that the quantum of water released to Tamil Nadu had witnessed some increase in the last few days, releasing water as per the Supreme Court directions would only be fair on the part of the Karnataka government.

Expressing distress over the attacks on the oppressed sections of people in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Balakrishnan claimed that the recent incident of attack on a Dalit student at Nanguneri reflected the strong caste feelings that have been imbibed in the minds of the younger generation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.