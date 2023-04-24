April 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

About 70 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India were arrested at Thanjavur on Monday when they staged a black flag demonstration protesting the remarks made by Governor R. N. Ravi against Marxism.

According to police, the demonstrators sought police permission to stage a black flag demonstration near the Tamil University campus on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway during Governor R. N. Ravi’s visit to the Tamil University to participate in the 13 th Convocation as the Chancellor of the Tamil University on Monday.

As the police denied permission for the same, they assembled near the New Bus Stand complex near the Housing Unit area to proceed with their demonstration. They were arrested and later released in the evening, police said.

