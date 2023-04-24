HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M), CPI stage demonstration against Governor

April 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Cadre belonging to CPI and CPI(M) stage a protest against Governor R. N. Ravi at Thanjavur on Monday.

Cadre belonging to CPI and CPI(M) stage a protest against Governor R. N. Ravi at Thanjavur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

About 70 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India were arrested at Thanjavur on Monday when they staged a black flag demonstration protesting the remarks made by Governor R. N. Ravi against Marxism.

According to police, the demonstrators sought police permission to stage a black flag demonstration near the Tamil University campus on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway during Governor R. N. Ravi’s visit to the Tamil University to participate in the 13 th Convocation as the Chancellor of the Tamil University on Monday.

As the police denied permission for the same, they assembled near the New Bus Stand complex near the Housing Unit area to proceed with their demonstration. They were arrested and later released in the evening, police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.